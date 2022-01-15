JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Fans Can’t Wait for the New Spin-Offs

2021 saw JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure bring back a number of characters in the pages of its manga, giving fans spin-off series that saw major comebacks for the likes of Jolyne Cujoh, Josuke Higashikata, and Hol Horse to name a few. However, it seems like 2022 might be giving the previous year a run for its money as new spin-off stories have been announced for Stardust Crusaders’ Iggy and Battle Tendency’s Lisa Lisa, and fans are ecstatic regarding these big returns.

The spin-off featuring Lisa Lisa, returning from her stint in the story of Battle Tendency that featured Jonathan Joestar in the driver’s seat, will run under the title of “King of Infinity” and is set to take place between Parts 2 and 3 of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. With the story described as revolving around a “mysterious Stand occurrence,” fans are left wondering if this short might introduce Lisa Lisa to a Stand of her own. This spin-off will be written by Junjo Shindo, who won several awards for his previous novel, Treasure Island.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On the flip side, “Iggy The Stray Dog,” will explore how the tiny pooch was recruited to the Joestar team in Stardust Crusaders, featuring the battle that Iggy had with Avdol, with their two Stands The Fool and Magician’s Red squaring off. This story of the era of Jotaro Kujo and Dio Brando will be produced by the author Otsuichi, who had previously worked on the franchise known as Gantz to create a side-story for that brutal anime franchise.

Which story are you most excited to see arise from the past of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.

Eating Good

https://twitter.com/WhiteCloverx/status/1482363980454797320?s=20

Pose Pose Pose

https://twitter.com/jjba_irl/status/1482317614495981568?s=20

More Eating

https://twitter.com/JolyneSpinoff/status/1482304076998053888?s=20

Wake Up

https://twitter.com/Dandeeck/status/1482286862756888581?s=20

It’s Iggy’s Year

https://twitter.com/lebronnponcee/status/1482282209738309633?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Will Lisa Lisa Get A Stand?

https://twitter.com/ParadoxKaze/status/1482297565739913220?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Baby You’re A Firework

https://twitter.com/princkleminckle/status/1482294390492385280?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Eyes Of Heaven

https://twitter.com/BongoMairu/status/1482291938657292298?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Lisa Lisa Returns

https://twitter.com/gammagura/status/1482292266513350657?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Avdol’s Big Comeback