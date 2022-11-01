JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Gives Fans Perfect Star Platinum

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has introduced more stans than anime fans can count at this point, with the ethereal beings first introduced in the third story arc of the series, Stardust Crusaders. Arguably, the most recognizable Stand among the many that have sprung from the mind of Hirohiko Araki is Jotaro Kujo's, aka Star Platinum. While first introduced as a Stand that could deliver machine gun-like blows to an opponent, Jotaro would eventually help Star Platinum become quite the powerhouse and one fan has perfectly brought it to life.

Since Stardust Crusaders ended and Jotaro was able to eliminate Dio's evil from the world, Jotaro has remained a part of the anime adaptation, acting as a supporting character to Josuke in Diamond Is Unbreakable and having a cameo in Golden Wind. In the latest anime season, Stone Ocean, Jotaro is once again playing a major role while his daughter, Jolyne, is attempting to save his life thanks to the machinations of the prison's priest, Pucci. While Dio Brando hasn't been able to return from the grave in this latest season, his legacy lives on as Pucci and his Stand, Whitesnake, are attempting to get to "heaven" and get revenge against the Joestars at the same time thanks to the priest's friendship with the creature of the night.

JoJo's Star Cosplay

Instagram Cosplayer Shiniki Shoy took the chance to share this life-like take on Star Platinum, with Jotaro's Stand changing in its looks throughout the franchise thanks to Hirohiko Araki's art style, as we've seen in the latest anime season on Netflix as the aesthetic has changed once again for the Stone Ocean:

Star Platinum has been absent for most of this latest anime season, being stolen from Jotaro Kujo as a result of Whitesnake's wild Stand abilities. Pucci has the power to swipe not only Stands from others but can also steal memories as well, with both the Stand and the memories being transformed into compact discs. With Jolyne looking to leave Green Dolphin Street Prison to pursue Pucci, the final episodes hitting this winter are sure to end things with a bang.

