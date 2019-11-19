JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Creates Pitch Perfect, Genderbent Stardust Crusader

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has been a story that has ran throughout generations, but there has been one protagonist who has managed to appear in several installments of the storyline itself. Jotaro Kujo first appeared in the third season of the franchise, ushering in the age of Stands as he sat in a jail cell, believing his Star Platinum to be a ghost. Eventually, Jotaro learned the truth and used his newfound knowledge to bring down Dio Brando, the man turned vampire that absorbed the body of his ancestor, Jonathan Joestar. Now, one cosplay has managed to create a pitch perfect image of the character with a twist!

Instagram User TrulyRude shared this amazing cosplay that managed to take Jotaro Kujo from the pages of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders and bring him to life as a genderbent cosplay that looks ready to summon Star Platinum at any moment:

Since Stardust Crusaders, Jotaro has appeared in every season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, first as the lead, then as a supporting character to his half brother Josuke, and finally as a cameo in the fifth, and most recent season of Golden Wind. The streak will continue should the next season be given the green light as Stone Ocean will feature Jotaro in a brand new role, as the father of the protagonist, Jolyne Cujoh. Needless to say, without giving anything away, Jotaro will appear much differently as that season moves forward.

Jotaro may actually even appear in the upcoming OVA, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, though we wouldn’t put our money on it since that will be the manga artist’s tale outside of the sleepy town of Morioh.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.