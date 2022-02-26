JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Puts Realistic Spin on Polnareff

Perhaps no character has changed more throughout JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure than Polnareff, the happy-go-lucky Stand user who first premiered during Stardust Crusader and then had a major role in the Golden Wind. While his current status in the anime franchise created by Hirohiko Araki is quite something to see, one cosplayer has traveled to the past of the series and recreated the look of the wielder of Silver Chariot, doing their best to imagine what the tall-haired brawler would look like if he were transported to our world.

Hirohiko Araki, the mangaka who created JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, has changed his art style quite drastically over the years, with Stardust Crusaders seeing the main players of the Joestar universe looking far bulkier than the sleak, more trim styles of Stone Ocean, Steelball Run, and JoJolion to name a few. Polnareff himself was given a major makeover when he made the jump from Stardust Crusaders to Golden Wind, having suffered through a disastrous battle with Diavolo and losing some major limbs as a result. Toward the end of the fifth entry of the franchise, Polnareff found himself in a very different place than during Stardust Crusaders, being trapped within the body of a turtle and now watching over Giorno as the new head of Passione.

Instagram Cosplayer Lady Natalia shared this disturbingly realistic take on the man whose Stand went by Silver Chariot, with Polnareff’s Stand also going through some major changes as a result of the events of Golden Wind and the battle against the head of the Passione Mob known as Diavolo:

Polnareff isn’t set to make a return during the latest anime season, Stone Ocean, though that isn’t stopping characters from the past in making grand returns via the current exploits of Jolyne Cujoh. Both Jotaro Kujo and Dio Brando have been featured in the latest season, with the latter being featured in a flashback considering he is still quite dead thanks to the final battle of Stardust Crusaders.

What do you think of this unique take on the Stardust Crusader? What other characters from the past do you want to see return in Stone Ocean?