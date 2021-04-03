JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Tattoo Shines The Spotlight On Polnareff

✖

Joestar The Inherited Soul is imminent, being touted as the biggest JoJo's Bizarre Adventure event ever, and it's clear that the fanbase devoted to the Joestar clan aren't afraid to wear their love of the franchise created by Hirohiko Araki on their sleeves, as one enthusiast shared a tattoo of Polnareff. In the fifth season of the series, Golden Wind, Polnareff made a surprise appearance with a brand new aesthetic following a massive defeat against the villain known as Diavolo which robbed him of limbs and robbed him of the use of his Stand of Silver Chariot.

When Polnareff revealed himself to be the mystery man that had contacted Giorno Giovanna and his friendly Stand Users, he detailed how Diavolo was able to defeat him soundly with the use of his Stand, King Crimson, and its time-manipulating abilities. Though Polnareff looked much different from his original role of supporting character to Jotaro Kujo within Stardust Crusaders, this was far from his "final form" as he eventually found himself losing his physical body and instead being permanently placed into the body of a turtle that also had a strange Stand of its own. When the final moments of Golden Wind rolled, Polnareff found himself a part of Giorno's new Passione mob.

Reddit User Xistosso shared this insane tattoo that captures the new look for Polnareff that he showed off in the fifth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, proving just how dangerous Diavolo, the former head of the Passione mafia, could be in a Stand battle with the use of King Crimson:

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans are hoping this year will be a good one for the Joestar family, as the upcoming Joestar The Inherited Soul event is set to debut on April 4th. Though the two-and-a-half-hour event is still a mystery in terms of announcements and reveals, many fans are expecting that the sixth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure might be confirmed in Stone Ocean. Though Polnareff doesn't have a role to play in this upcoming saga, fans can expect a number of characters making their returns in this upcoming installment following the daughter of Jotaro Kujo.

What do you think of this insane tattoo reflecting the final look for Polnareff as a human being? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.