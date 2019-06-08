JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Shares One Emotional Death Scene

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind‘s latest few episodes have been building to a final confrontation with the boss of Passione, and each episode has brought the Bucciarati Gang ever closer to danger as fans learned more about this mysterious villain. The last episode of the series provided a bit of hope that they could fight back with the help of returning Stardust Crusaders favorite Polnareff, but clearly this was not going to be the case just yet.

Unfortunately for the Bucciarati Gang, Polnareff ends up fighting face to face with the fully revealed Passion Gang boss, Diavolo, and is killed by King Crimson’s hand.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It was previously revealed that Polnareff was the mysterious voice that contacted Bucciarati and the others with a tip to how to defeat the Passione Gang’s boss. He’s been hanging onto one of Dio’s Stand creating arrows, and states that there’s a hidden power that will help turn the fight in Bucciarati and the others’ favor. But due to Bucciarati’s condition making it impossible for him to tell that Diavolo has actually followed him to the colosseum, Polnareff is marked for death.

Despite putting up a great fight against the time bending King Crimson, and actually managing to land a hit on Diavolo with his Silver Chariot, Polnareff is much weaker than this villain and is pierced right through the chest. It seems he’s planned some kind of counter for this at the end of the episode, but it’s an emotional death nonetheless as Polnareff is one of the major fan-favorites in the entire series.

What makes his death even more heartbreaking, however, is as he passes and his body fades away, Polnareff quickly sees a flash of his adventures during Stardust Crusaders and sees his old crew. After revealing earlier in the episode that he and Jotaro had been hunting down the arrows following that iteration of the series ever since it ended, this makes his death hit that much harder.

But as mentioned earlier, he seemed to have a contingency plan in place after using the arrow on his Stand. So hopefully Polnareff’s death won’t be in vain from here on out.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and currently airing part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.