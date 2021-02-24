JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Hops Aboard The Speed Wagon

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is a series that focuses on Stand battles these days, but the earlier days of the franchise created by Hirohiko Araki focused on the power of the Ripple and the nefarious vampires led by Dio Brando and Cars, and one fan has taken the opportunity to travel back to the past with Cosplay of Robert E. O. Speedwagon. Though not a fighter in his own right, the Speedwagon Foundation became an instrumental part of the Shonen series and certainly brought a startling new aesthetic to the series with his head ware that became his trademark.

Speedwagon first appeared as a Victorian-era thief, threatening the life of Jonathan Joestar in the first season of the anime in Phantom Blood, and followed the first protagonist of the series on his quest to defeat his life-long rival in Dio Brando. Luckily, he was able to survive his journey alongside the first Joestar of the series, while then becoming a mentor of sorts to Joseph Joestar, the trash-talking Ripple user who would go on to become a supporting character in Stardust Crusaders. Though the Speedwagon Clan didn't make the jump to the latest seasons of the series, it's clear that they had a long-lasting effect on the Joestars.

Instagram Cosplayer A Wild Raggy managed to perfectly recreate the attire of Robert EO Speedwagon, the supporting character of the first and second seasons of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure whose influence stretched further than his original appearances in the series created by Hirohiko Araki:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Wild Raggy ™ (@a_wild_raggy)

2021 will act as a big year for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, with this April giving us an event being touted as the biggest of the franchise in "Joestar The Inherited Soul" that might just give us an announcement regarding the long-awaited sixth season of the anime. On top of this, many are also believing that following the success of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, there might be an announcement regarding another spin-off series titled "Purple Haze Feedback", that follows the character Fugo following the conclusion of the fifth season in Golden Wind.

What do you think of this unique take on REO Speedwagon from the first season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure? Who is your favorite supporting character in Hirohiko Araki's franchise?