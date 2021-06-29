JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Focuses On The Fierce Females Of Trish And Spicy Lady

✖

The Golden Wind was the last major entry into JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's anime, following the son of Dio Brando as he carried on the banner of the Joestars by battling against the forces of the Passione mafia and its leader Diavolo, and one fan has dived back into the previous entry with amazing Cosplay for both Trish and her Stand, Spicy Lady. Though a number of characters from previous entries have returned to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Trish has yet to make an appearance within the likes of Stone Ocean, Steelball Run, and the latest arc, JoJolion.

Trish was in quite the tough spot during the fifth part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, being targeted by her own father Diavolo in order to make sure that his identity wasn't revealed to the world. Though she didn't have a Stand when she was first introduced, she eventually discovered that she had an ethereal being linked to her via the introduction of Spicy Lady, a Stand with the ability to transform any material into a soft version of itself that would make the hardest surfaces function far more like a bouncy castle than anything else. Luckily for Trish, she was able to survive the battle against her father but decided ultimately not to join Giorno following his new role as Godfather within Passione.

Instagram Cosplayer Momo Mari shared this insanely spot-on take on Trish and her Stand Spicy Lady, originally called Spice Girl in the Japanese version of both the manga and anime for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind:

The name change from Spice Girl to Spicy Lady is a trend that has been seen multiple times throughout the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure series, obviously to avoid any potential legal problems from using the names of musicians and songs throughout the series. With Stone Ocean having plenty of characters that have a similar nomenclature, including the likes of Foo Fighters and Marilyn Manson, we definitely wouldn't be surprised if the animated version of Part Six will be changing up the names of some of their biggest characters when it is brought to North America.

What do you think of this amazing Cosplay duo? Do you think we'll see the Stone Ocean arrive later this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.