JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Shares a Gorgeous Connection to One Famous Artist

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has spent decades introducing various generations of the Joestar Clan, from the earliest days of Phantom Blood to the latest entry in JoJolion, and it seems as though fans of the long-running franchise have found one of the biggest influences of creator Hirohiko Araki. With Araki showing off his love of fashion and wild aesthetics over the course of the series, it’s no surprise that one of the mangaka’s biggest influences happens to be a major name within the earlier days of the fashion industry.

The series that introduced fans to Joestars and Stands has changed astronomically over the years, with the earliest adventures featuring vampires and the energy known as Hamon. Taking the opportunity to introduce new powers linked to Stands, the manga has continued to run under the watchful eye of Hirohiko Araki for decades at this point. Luckily for fans, however, Araki isn’t afraid to let other creators dive into the sandbox that he created, as several mangaka have taken the opportunity to develop spin-off series that otherwise might have never been touched. With the spin-off series Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan receiving an anime adaptation as well as a live-action television series, there definitely is some major territory to explore outside of the main storyline.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reddit User Lasernatoo did a side-by-side comparison between the artistic work of Hirohiko Araki and the artist Tony Viramontes, who was a fashion designer that tragically passed away in the late 1980s but had such a strong sense of style that he was able to influence a number of other artists in some wild areas:

The latest season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Stone Ocean, released its first twelve episodes on Netflix late last year, but has yet to announce when it will continue releasing new episodes. With the strange franchise already announcing that it will be releasing new short stories this March, featuring the return of older characters like Lisa Lisa and Iggy. Creator Hirohiko Araki also confirmed that he will be returning with the ninth part of the franchise, JoJo Lands, though that has yet to be confirmed as to whether or not it will arrive in 2022 as well.

What do you think of this side-by-side comparison between Hirohiko Araki’s art with one of his biggest influences? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.