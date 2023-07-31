JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Creator Reveals the Clint Eastwood Souvenier He Kept

Just because you are famous doesn't mean you're impervious to being starstruck. From A-list actors to chart-topping singers, no one is immune to the reality of being starstruck. This goes for manga creators as well because even the most popular artists can fall prey. The man behind JoJo's Bizarre Adventure discovered this when he met Clint Eastwood, and Hirohiko Araki marked the big occasion by bringing home an... odd souvenir.

The whole story resurfaced recently as a translated interview with Araki hit social media this week. It was there the creator spoke about his introduction to Eastwood. It was there the artist gushed about the Hollywood icon, and Araki said he even took home a snack Eastwood munched on as a sort of souvenir.

"Of course, I was [nervous]," the creator of JoJo shared. "He was eating this huge cookie while we were talking, and then he left about half of it behind. I took it home as a souvenir."

Clearly, Araki lived the dream when he got the chance to meet Eastwood. As for how the two men came together, well – it is an interesting story. It turns out Araki met Clintwood at an event the year JoJo turned 25. The pair were photographed talking to one another as the night went on, so Araki got to experience what it was like to meet Hollywood royalty. And as for Eastwood, he met one of Japan's most famous artists of all time.

After all, Araki's reputation knows few bounds. The creator has been working hard on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure for decades now, and the manga is far from done. Not long ago, the franchise went live with a new entry when part nine, The JOJOLands, dropped. Araki is putting out new chapters of The JOJOLands each month, and the series is a bonafide hit so far. And if it ever features a character who looks similar to Eastwood, we recommend you just go along with the homage!

If you are not caught up with JoJo, you have a lot to catch up on. Of course, you can start reading the JoJo manga where it starts with part one. The series is available on digital, so for more info on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Phantom Blood, you can read its official synopsis now:

"Young Jonathan Joestar's life is forever changed when he meets his new adopted brother, Dio. For some reason, Dio has a smoldering grudge against him and derives pleasure from seeing him suffer. But every man has his limits, as Dio finds out. This is the beginning of a long and hateful relationship!"

