JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Creator Shares New JoJolion Note

As we wait with baited breath to hear whether or not a sixth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure will be confirmed, specifically following the storyline of Stone Ocean, fans looking to get a head start on any upcoming seasons of the anime should know that there are still two more stories coming down the pike. With Steel Ball Run and JoJolion being the next two arcs following the story of Jolyne Cujoh, it’s clear that we’ll be waiting for some time to see the entire Bizarre Adventure played out in anime form. Now, the creator of JoJo, Hirohiko Araki, shared a very specific message in a limited edition of JoJolion Volume 1.

Twitter User Juxdyne shared the signature from Hirohiko Araki, telling fans that he greatly appreciated the fact that they were following his long running story, how Italy is one of his most treasured locales in the world, and how there is much more JoJo to come in the future:

here’s the limited edition of jojolion vol1 sold at lucca which has a special doodle and a handwritten message by araki!! + the gorgeous shopper pic.twitter.com/K0IimSI5Lr — 👻 the final ham, host of the nightmare 👻 (@juxdyne) October 30, 2019

The story of Josuke Higashikata makes for a tale of a very different JoJo than we’ve seen before, as the young amnesiac attempts to regain his lost memories by visiting one of the most well known locations within the universe of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. JoJolion itself is the eighth and most recent story in the long running franchise, offering plenty more Stands and insane characters for fans to sink their teeth into. We’re years away, certainly, from this one becoming an anime so if you want to follow the story of this particular Joestar, you’ll need to pick up the manga volumes!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.