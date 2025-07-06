One-Punch Man Fans Disappointed Over Lack of Season 3 Updates

Saitama and the Hero Association are preparing to once again fight the Monster Association this October, but One Punch Man fans are getting a little nervous at the lack of updates regarding the long-awaited return. Season three from JC Staff has already released a trailer along with quite a few promotional posters, but new footage has been dodging the grasp of anime enthusiasts in recent days. With the arrival, and upcoming conclusion, of Anime Expo 2025, anime fans are even more stunned to discover that no new trailers were released for One-Punch Man season three, making their voices heard online in response.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The stars seemed to align for the hard-hitting series at this year’s Anime Expo, as Saitama and his fellow anime heroes weren’t just part of one panel, but two. The series was initially focused on during a Bandai Namco “catch-all” event for many of the company’s different projects, with Saturday, July 5th specifically focusing on the JC Staff production. Here’s a breakdown of the original panel that refrained from giving fans a new trailer, “One-Punch Man is coming to Anime Expo! Don’t miss out on new information about the upcoming season and insight about the whole series with guest appearances by Makoto Furukawa (voice of Saitama), Max Mittelman (English voice of Saitama), Greg Chun (English voice of Garou), Toshiaki Oshima (Editor of the Manga “One-Punch Man”) and Chinatsu Matsui (Producer of the Anime “One-Punch Man”)!”

🚨 One Punch Man Panel has ended 🚨



NO trailer was shown

NO information was told



-OPM S3 releases october and the voice actors are still recording



Its been a big let down this time

Apologies for hyping up pic.twitter.com/XiYHaHi28c — One Peak Man (@daily1punch) July 5, 2025

One-Punch Man Season 3 Details

As mentioned earlier in this article, One-Punch Man’s return will be a part of the Fall anime season this October, but JC Staff has yet to reveal a specific release date. Based on how the second season ended, it makes sense that fans of the series would be counting down the days to see the rematch between the crime fighters and the subterranean nightmares. Now that Garou has decided to join forces with the Monster Association in a bid to empower himself and grow strong enough to challenge the “hero for fun,” things are about to heat up in the anime adaptation.

Unfortunately, the anime isn’t the only place that Saitama’s story has run into some controversy in recent memory. Specifically, the One-Punch Man manga has been beguiled by “re-draws”, aka chapters that see artist Yusuke Murata recreating previous installments with new art and/or new events taking place. Thanks to the artist’s status as a perfectionist, it makes sense that he would revisit his work, but the number of times he has done so has fans shocked to say the least. With the manga still releasing plenty of chapters regularly, it appears as though the anime adaptation will have plenty of material to pull from in the future. Fingers crossed that the upcoming live-action adaptation of One-Punch Man from Sony Pictures will be able to dodge controversy.

Want to see if we do receive updates on the anime’s third season? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on One-Punch Man and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.