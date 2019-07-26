Crunchyroll Releases JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Recap For Entire Series

To prepare our readers for the upcoming finale for the fifth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, we gave you a primer on what had happened with Giorno Giovanna and his Stand, Golden Wind. Crunchyroll has decided to take this primer a step further by releasing a two and a half minute video that recaps the entirety of the JoJo series for those looking to dive into the franchise overall without absorbing all of the seasons that came before.

Crunchyroll released their recap of the events that had taken place in all five seasons on their Official Twitter Account, giving fans both old and new a better understanding of all things Stands and Ripples:

Videos by ComicBook.com

everything you would ever need to know about JoJo’s pic.twitter.com/PCTIeBThNK — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) July 25, 2019

Originally beginning in 1987, the series began with the first protagonist of the Joestar line, Jonathan Joestar, and his ability to create ripples in order to fight the vampiric hordes of Dio Brando. Each season followed a new descendant of the Joestar line, with Joseph following Jonathan and continuing the work of killing vampires.

It wasn’t until Stardust Crusaders and Jotaro Kujo that vampires were placed on the sidelines and the world was introduced to the concept of Stands. Araki decided to create heroes and villains that could wear their abilities “on their sleeves” with these new ethereal beings that could give their wielder other wordly powers. Now, in our current season, Giorno Giovanna, the son of Dio Brando whose head rested upon the shoulder of Jonathan Joestar’s body, is attempting to use his Stand of Golden Wind to take over the Italian mob Passione.

What do you think of this extremely brief overview of everything that’s happened in the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure franchise so far? Were there any points of note that you felt should have been included? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Stands.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.