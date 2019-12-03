Tie The Knot With This JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Inspired Wedding Invite

Marriage hasn’t been a HUGE part of the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure franchise, as most of the protagonists are too busy fighting Enemy Stands to worry about their love lives. While the first of the Joestar line in the series, Jonathan, managed to tie the knot with his lady love, characters like Joseph, Jotaro, Giorno, and Josuke have been tough for any romantic interests to “put a ring on it”. Now however, one fan has created a wedding invitation that might be able to cause any member of the Joestar family to finally settle down as this JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure wedding invitation is jaw droppingly gorgeous and would surely lock down a romantic interest!

Reddit User Art28Windolores shared this amazing wedding invitation that unites a real life union and the art style of Hirohiko Araki’s fictional world that combines Stands, style, and fashion into an amazing union to create the unique aesthetic of the anime juggernaut that is JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure:

Though, as mentioned earlier, marriage hasn’t been a big part of the Stand based franchise, that hasn’t stopped new generation of Joestar being introduced each season for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Giorno Giovanna was the love child of Dio Brando in Golden Wind, Jotaro from Diamond Is Unbreakable was the illegitimate son of Joseph Joestar, and the next installment of the anime, Stone Ocean, follows the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, Jolyne, as she navigates her way through a maximum security prison.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has a style that makes it impossible to look away, with Araki managing to combine fashion and posing in such a way that the franchise has become one of the most aesthetically unique anime running today!

