JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Fan Art Imagines Hip Hop Koichi

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable introduced the sleepy town of Morioh and a bevy of new characters that became a part of the Joestar franchise, but one of the most recognizable was Koichi and one fan decided to give him a hip hop makeover worthy of his Stand! When Koichi was first brought into the fourth installment of the popular anime franchise, he was an unsure student who was still attempting to wrap his mind around the idea of Stands but eventually comes into his own thanks to being united with a Stand of his own in Echoes!

Koichi, much like Bucciarati within the Golden Wind storyline, was often just as recognizable as the main character of the series, with the pint sized fighter standing shoulder to shoulder, metaphorically, with the protagonist of Josuke. As mentioned earlier, Koichi began the series with a severe lack of confidence, but with each passing battle, grew in both character and power. When the supporting cast member encountered the demented Yukako, the pair had one of the rockiest relationships, as the latter attempted to “make a man” of Koichi by some insane methods. Koichi eventually defeated Yukako and the pair began a real relationship, with the former becoming the man that we now know today.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reddit User Euclase shared this amazing fan art that gives Koichi a modern makeover in the world of “hip hop”, which works perfectly for his Stand Echoes since the ethereal being has the ability to manipulate sounds and even gravity when it comes to facing off against an opponent:

Echoes was a unique Stand in that it had three different forms, evolving whenever Koichi had met an antagonist that he couldn’t beat. It first evolved during his initial battle against Yukako and evolved a second time when the pint sized brawler encountered the main antagonist, Yoshikage Kira. Though it certainly wasn’t considered to be one of the strongest Stands in the franchise, Echoes was certainly one of the most versatile and helped Koichi out of quite a few life or death scenarios throughout the installment of Diamond Is Unbreakable!

What do you think of this amazing fan art that gives Koichi a fresh take? Was he your favorite character from Diamond Is Unbreakable? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!