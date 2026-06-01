Hunter x Hunter Gets Promising Return Update From Hiatus With New Release

Hunter x Hunter has been in the works on a potential return amidst the manga’s latest hiatus, and has gotten a promising update on its comeback with a major new release scheduled for later this year. Hunter x Hunter fans are no strangers to major hiatuses in between new chapters of the series as creator Yoshihiro Togashi has been taking multiple breaks due to the poor nature of his health. With the series on its latest hiatus since 2024, Togashi has been hard at work ever since on bringing it back with new chapters.

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Hunter x Hunter has been in the midst of working on its next batch of ten chapters, and Togashi has been steadily updating fans on its potential comeback . But it seems like the manga is gearing up for its next major update later this year as the series is about to have its first physical manga volume release on July 3rd. It’s the first new volume of the series in nearly two years, and a good sign that new chapters are on the way.

Shueisha

Hunter x Hunter Volume 39 will be hitting shelves in Japan on July 3rd according to a new update from Comic Natalie, and confirms it’s going to be the first physical release for the manga in one year and ten months. This next volume of the series will be collecting the most recent chapters of the series (Chapter 400 through 410), which was the last return from hiatus. This usually marks a great sign for the future as with the next volume, it also means that Shonen Jump is likely readying to return for its next batch of ten chapters.

Yoshihiro Togashi is currently scheduled to return for another ten chapters of Hunter x Hunter, and Togashi even recently revealed that . This could mean that Chapters 411 through 420 of the manga are ready for their own release in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and is likely preparing for a drop sometime later this year. If we’re lucky, we’ll see the series return for its next batch of chapters later this August or heading into the Fall.

What’s Going on With Hunter x Hunter?

Madhouse

Hunter x Hunter has been working its way through the Succession Contest Arc with its latest chapters, and that will be the same case for the next ten chapters coming our way soon. The arc has introduced fans to all sorts of new characters, abilities, and more before even reaching the Dark Continent, and that’s been a bit of an issue with the hiatuses. Because for as interesting as things have been thus far, the arc isn’t really one that you can jump back into after years of being away from it.

You’ll need to make sure to catch up with Hunter x Hunter ahead of the manga’s return as it can feel a bit obtuse if you just try jumping back into it without any refreshers. That complicated nature of its arcs have been what fans have loved all this time, but it’s definitely tough to jump back into with years of waiting in between. Make sure to dig into it with either Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service.

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HT – Comic Natalie