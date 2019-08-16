It Was Me, Dio in This Gorgeous Genderbent Cosplay

Dio Brando is perhaps the most evil and recognizable villains in the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure roster. The villain of both the first and third season of the franchise, Brando eventually figures out a way to turn himself into a vampire thanks in part to a magical stone mask that he adds to his collection. In the third season dubbed Stardust Crusaders, which takes place decades after the first of Phantom Blood, Dio has managed to place his head atop the body of his former rival, Jonathan Joestar. Now, a big fan of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has decided to bring the vampiric garbage fire to life with her very own cosplay.

Reddit User ModFoxU shared her interpretation of Dio Brando, yellow pants and all, as the vampiric antagonist strikes a pose that has become as much of a trademark to Dio as his patented catchphrase of “Muda Muda Muda”:

For those familiar with the series, Dio was killed at the end of Season Three thanks to Jotaro Kujo and his Stand of Star Platinum. While Brando had acquired a powerful Stand of his own in the form of “The World”, it wasn’t enough for the vampire to save his own existence, yet his legacy lived on throughout the franchise. First and foremost, Dio’s unknown son of Giorno Giovanna was the protagonist of season five, Golden Wind, and while his relationship with his father was never greatly explored, he still managed to continue his father’s legacy by owning one of the most powerful stands around with Golden Wind Requiem.

For those fans of the manga, you’ll know that Dio’s legacy continues even further as he manages to be the “villain” of the next story arc that would be season six of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. Brando unleashes a plan to attempt to murder the man who murdered him, presenting a new threat to Jotaro Kujo and his daughter, Jolyne, who acts as Stone Ocean’s protagonist.

What do you think of this amazing Dio cosplay? What’s your favorite look for the vampiric antagonist in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind was the fifth and now concluded part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.