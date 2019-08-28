JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Fan-Art Perfectly Combines Jotaro with Luigi

The world of Super Mario is a strange one when all is said and done. While the universe that follows two plumbers as they attempt to fight a giant dinosaur from stealing a princess by ingesting mushrooms and flowers may seem normal at this point due to just how saturated Nintendo’s mascots are within pop culture. Still, we believe that characters such as Luigi would fit right into the insane world that is JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and one fan artist agrees by taking everyone’s second favorite plumber and giving him a serious upgrade, Jotaro-style.

Reddit User Twitch_Boyy put together this ingenious artwork that not only imagines Luigi with the build of Jotaro Kujo from Stardust Crusaders and Diamond Is Unbreakable, but gives him his own Stand with a combination of Star Platinum and the Mario Universe’s favorite ghost, Boo:

While Luigi continues to appear in numerous Mario titles such as Mario Kart, Mario Tennis, and a number of the main Mario games, he’s even managed to get a line of titles of his own with the Luigi’s Mansion franchise. In this series, Luigi usually finds himself scared out of his wits within a haunted mansion, attempting to suck up ghosts with a ghost catcher strapped to his back. It’s a scenario that would fit right in to the JoJo franchise as Stands are usually thought of as “ghosts” according to those unfamiliar with the concept.

While the future for Luigi is looking bright, folks are still waiting to hear an announcement as to whether or not JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure will be returning for a sixth season following the conclusion of Golden Wind. While we will be getting a return to the universe shortly in anime with an upcoming OVA, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, we have yet to hear if the franchise will be moving toward a Stone Ocean adaptation to boot.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is one of the longest running series in the magazine overall. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.