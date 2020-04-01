Animal Crossing Fans Recreate The Fashion Of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

The fashion of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is by far one of the most unique series of attire that we’ve ever seen, and Animal Crossing fans are doing their best to recreate the clothes of some of their favorite characters in the popular franchise created by Hirohiko Araki. With the most recent installment of the anthropomorphic Nintendo video game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons gives fans the ability to create their own worlds, tailoring their own unique islands while collecting objects and paying off a debt to the noteworthy landlord of Tom Nook!

Releasing last month for the Nintendo Switch, Animal Crossing fans have been using the vast abilities of the game world to create a number of different locales, clothing lines, and entire worlds that are fashioned after a number of different anime franchises! JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure isn’t the only anime that has recently found its way into this popular game, with the likes of Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Mobile Suit: Gundam, Digimon, and Studio Ghibli to name a few. Thanks to the game’s unique ability to have everything tailored to a player’s whims, it’s amazing to see the world of video games and anime blend together in hilarious ways in the latest installment of the simulator!

Reddit User SheikahVP shared a number of different characters from Animal Crossing sporting some of the notable outfits from the idiosyncratic series that is JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, spawning the different generations of the anime series that have been featured so far:

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is a unique anime in that each season of the franchise follows a different generation of “Joestars”, a family that has long been battling against the likes of Dio Brando and a number of Enemy Stand Users. So far, we’ve been given five seasons of the strange tale of the Joestar Bloodline and each generation has been given unique aesthetics and fashion styles that have set themselves apart from one another. In the franchise, there are clearly a number of outfits that simply could not work in the real world, but it’s hard to deny just how striking these ensembles can be when it comes to the characters of the long running series.

What do you think of this crossover between JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Animal Crossing?