‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Part 5 Shows-Off Bizarre Dance Scene

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has featured many bizarre moments over its long run, but Part 5 of the series, Golden Wind, goes the extra mile and features one of the oddest dance breakdowns in the latest episode.

As one of their enemies undergoes a brutal torture, Narancia, Mista, and Fugo break out into dance during a trippy, unsettlingly hilarious sequence.

After successfully avoiding death at the hands of Zuchero last episode, Bucciarati has removed Zucchero’s head from his shoulders and zippered his mouth shut with his Stand Ability, Sticky Fingers. As captured by @imurisitm on Twitter, the latest episode sees Mista stick a fishing hook through Zucchero’s eyelid and puts a pair of glasses on him to fry his eyes in the bright sun.

During this, Narancia plays a song on the radio and breaks out into dance. Mista and Fugo see this and join in on the bizarre dance moves as well. All the while, Zucchero is in blinding pain and fittingly bizarre visuals depict his decapitated head drying out in the hot sun. Many fans of the series have been waiting for Golden Wind’s anime adaptation for this particular scene alone, and it’s safe to say it perfectly translates just how much this scene sticks out in Araki’s original manga.

You can see how it compares to the original manga in this tweet from @monhan11, and see just how strong David Production has gotten over the years of adapting JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure to screen:

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The series officially began October 5 in Japan, and can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.