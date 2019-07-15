JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Wraps Voice Acting

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind may not be officially done with its run until the one-hour series finale airs later this month, but production on the series is slowly coming to a close as the cast of the series have officially wrapped their work on Golden Wind. Bidding a bittersweet farewell to the fifth iteration of the series, the cast behind the series recently came together to share a few comments about their time working on the series.

As reported by Comic Natalie in Japan (with translations via Anime News Network), the various cast members that provided the voices for the Bucciarati Gang each had their own way of saying goodbye to the series, and it’s a good reflection of why fans came to love this crew in the first place.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kensho Ono, who played Giorno Giovanna, can’t help but share his sense of accomplishment, “I want to keep playing as Giorno, but even more than that I feel a strong sense of accomplishment. This truly has been a ‘Golden Experience.’” Yuichi Nakamura, who played Bruno Bucciarati, pointed out one of the trickier experiences on the series, “Yelling out ARI ARI over and over made a strong impression on me. I had to count out exactly how many ARIs I was supposed to utter.”

Junichi Suwabe, who played Leone Abbacchio, made a cheeky joke, “Don’t miss the final two episodes! I hope you rewatch Giorno’s battles through legal methods as you wait for the finale to come out.” Kousuke Toriumi, the voice of Guido Mista, felt closer to the cast after it all, “It felt like we actors were like a team, having fun together every week. Also, I’ve always liked Italy, but now I like it even more.”

Daiki Yamashita, the voice of Narancia Ghirga, was happy to be a part of such a legacy, “I’m really happy I was able to work on a series that continues to have such a broad appeal. It continues to be loved even by my parents’ generation.” Junya Enoki, the voice of Pannacotta Fugo, was happy to get more attention than his character did in the manga, “I’m so happy that the staff gave Fugo more screen-time in the anime.”

Sayaka Senbongi, the voice behind Trish Una, is sad to see the series go, “I’ve loved this part ever since I first read the manga. I’m sad that it’s come to an end. But the anime isn’t over yet, so make sure you watch it to the end!” And finally Fuminori Komatsu, who returns as Polnareff from Stardust Crusaders, was happy to come back to close out Polnareff’s journey, “It’s been an honor to reprise my role as Polnareff. Polnareff only appears at the end, but I feel like I’ve been on a long journey ever since the beginning of part 3.”

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and currently airing part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

Due to some scheduling conflicts, the official series finale of this iteration of the series will be an hour long special with Episodes 38 and 39 airing together on July 28th.

via ANN