Netflix Teases Major Live Action One Piece Update

Netflix has a hit on its hands with the live-action adaptation of the Grand Line, as One Piece’s second season has finished production. With the Straw Hat Pirates set to hit big anime locales such as Drum Island, Loguetown, Whiskey Peak, and Little Garden in their next season, the streaming service is preparing to unleash major news surrounding Luffy and his crew shortly. With heroes like Tony Tony Chopper and Nico Robin hitting the scene, along with villains like Crocodile and Mr. 3, One Piece season two is sure to be a big one for Netflix. Prepare yourselves swashbucklers as the Straw Hats have something big brewing when it comes to the major streaming event known as Tudum.

Netflix’s Tudum event is taking place on May 31st at 8PM Eastern, promising some major reveals for One Piece’s second season. While showrunner Matt Owens revealed plenty during last year’s Netflix Geeked Week, some big questions are still swirling around the live-action anime adaptation. As of the writing of this article, the second season has yet to reveal a release date and hasn’t shown fans a glimpse of the next member of the Straw Hat Pirates, Tony Tony Chopper. To get fans hyped for the event that might reveal both of these things, Netflix has shared a new poster that sees the Straw Hats sailing their way to Tudum.

Crocodile Speaks

In a recent interview, Joe Manganiello discussed taking on the role of the leader of Baroqueworks, Crocodile, and how Eiichiro Oda helped him take on the One Piece villain, “There’s things that haven’t been explained about the character in either the manga or the anime, and I had the opportunity to talk to Oda about my thoughts on where his scar came from, how the loss of the limb happened and the hook was replaced, his new choice of profession as casino owner and mob boss rather than pirate. I have to breathe life into a three-dimensional character where all of these things have backstories. There’s a weight of that, you know, that the character carries around. While also tipping my hat to the existing fan base and paying respect to the 1300+ episodes of the cartoon that Japanese and fans all over the world love. So I’m paying my respects to them through my performance also. So choosing the right moment. And it’s just been a blast.”

Manganiello won’t be alone when it comes to new cast members joining the live-action take on the Grand Line as One Piece’s second season will include a bevy of new actors. The current list includes Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Clive Russell as Crocus, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Brendan Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Cobra Nefertari, Charitha Chandran as Vivi Nefertari, Rigo Sanchez as Dragon, Yonda Thomas as Igaram, James Hiroyuki Liao as Ipponmatsu, Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek, Mark Penwill as Chess, and Anton David Jeftha as K.M.

