This JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Puts Fun Genderbent Spin on Bucciarati

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind wrapped up its ultra popular anime run not too long ago, and fans had grown to love the newly introduced characters in this fifth iteration of the series. One of the major standouts was, surprisingly, not the new JoJo Giorno Giovanna, but Bruno Bucciarati, who served as the deuteragonist of the season. Like seasons past, Bucciarati worked alongside the JoJo of the season but eventually worked his way into even bigger battles than ever expected.

This has lead to fans paying tribute to Bucciarati in several cool and fun ways, and Cosplay Artist @mahou_mahou (who you can find on Instagram here) is quickly picking up steam for their genderbent take on the leader of the Bucciarati Gang. Check it out below!

Bruno Bucciarati, like many of the allies of series past, began as an antagonistic presence before aligning himself with Giorno. It’s revealed not long after that Bucciarati might be a crucial part of the Passione mafia group, but he clearly has a set of values that do not agree with the criminality of the rest of the organization. It’s from here than Bucciarati and Giorno join forces in order to take down Passione from the inside and sets the story in motion.

As the season progressed, however, Bucciarati increasingly played a much more integral role than initially expected. Often seeming like the main character of the series, he was at the center of some of the biggest moments of Golden Wind overall. Although it was Giorno’s journey, it certainly would not have been as successful of a story without Bucciarati. And this cosplay is a good reflection of just how impactul he really was!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind was the fifth and now concluded part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.