JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Creates The Perfect Femme Duo of Diavolo and Doppio

There was perhaps no stranger, and more memorable villain, than Diavolo from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, to say nothing of his split personality of Doppio, and a pair of cosplayers have perfectly created real life gender swapped versions of these characters! With the identity of the Passione mob being a mystery for most of the early episodes of the fifth season of Hirohiko Araki's franchise, Giorno and his fellow Stand users found themselves battling against a villain whose mind is as scary as his abilities! Though the fifth season may be over, it's clear that Diavolo left an impression!

As mentioned earlier, it took some time to discover Diavolo's true identity in the fifth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, especially considering the main antagonist's strange mental state. In later episodes, it was discovered the Diavolo attempted to hide his identity not simply by attempting to eliminate his own daughter, but by also creating a split personality that would throw folks off of his scent. Doppio was a bizarre character even for this franchise's history, chatting with his other side by answering frogs and ice cream cones as if they were phones. While he couldn't access King Crimson, the Stand of Diavolo, the mob boss did lend his Stand's power to Doppio from time to time when it came to some vicious battles.

Instagram Cosplayer Gera Cosplay shared this dynamic pair of cosplayers who perfectly portray the two sides of the mob boss of the Passione mafia, leaving quite the impression on both the heroes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, as well as the audiences watching them:

Diavolo, strange as he was, was eventually defeated by Giorno Giovanna, the son of Dio Brando and latest JoJo to star in the Hirohiko Araki franchise. Using the Requiem Arrow to give his Stand a much needed upgrade, Golden Wind Requiem managed to banish Diavolo to a state of un-death, whereas Doppio died separately being exorcised from his original body.

What do you think of these amazing cosplayers bringing both sides of Diavolo to life? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

