‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind’ Adds Seven New Cast Members

After featuring the debut of the mysterious Passione boss’ daughter Trish Una in the previous episode, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind has kicked off a major assassination attempt on her life.

This escalates even further in the latest episode, which introduces La Squadra Esecuzioni, otherwise known as the “Hitman Team” coming after Trish and her Bucciarati Gang protectors.

The tenth episode introduces fans to the leader, Risotto Nero (voiced by Shinshu Fuji), Formaggio (voiced by Jun Fukushima), Illuso (voiced by Ken Narita), Prosciutto (voiced by Tatsuhisa Suzuki), Melone (voiced by Junji Majima), Ghiaccio (voiced by Nobuhiko Okamoto), and Pesci (voiced by Subaru Kimura). These seven characters make up the Hitman Team formed by Passione to kill certain individuals, but they were untrustworthy and not given major money gigs.

It’s revealed that the Hitman Team once wanted to kill the Passione Boss (something Giorno is trying to do), and when they investigated into his identity, two of their members named Sorbet and Gelato were murdered. It was in such a brutal fashion, that when the Hitman Team received dozens of packages each containing a hacked off pieces of Gelato, they gave up their aspirations.

They are now after Trish in the hopes that taking her out would lead to clues to the identity of her father, and thus open a window to killing the Passione Boss all over again. But first, they are going to have to get through the Bucciarati Gang. As proven in Narancia’s fight with Formaggio in this kick-off episode, that is not going to be an easy task.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The series officially began October 5 in Japan, and can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.