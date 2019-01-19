‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Part 5 Reveals New Opening Theme Details

Although fans have been greatly enjoying the first opening theme of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, “Fighting Gold,” but like the other parts of the series, the new season will soon be ushering in a new opening theme.

The official website for the series revealed the new details behind the new opening theme, and while there’s no confirmation of when the new opening will debut, fans should get ready for “Uragirimono no Requiem.”

The next opening theme of the series is officially titled “Uragirimono no Requiem” (loosely translated as “Requiem for a Traitor”) as performed by Daisuke Hasegawa, who also performed the final opening theme of Diamond is Unbreakable, “Great Days,” with Karen Aoki.

The new song is composed by Yugo Kanno, who composed much of the music behind the series. The lyrics were written by Shoko Fujibayashi, who’s most famously written the lyrics to the series’ first opening them, “JoJo (Sono Chi no Sadame).” The new opening theme will also feature an English version, and the single is expected to go on sale in Japan on March 27.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has been building toward a new arc as Bucciarati’s Gang have found themselves in constant battles with members of the Hitman Team. There are still a few that have yet to reveal what they can do, so fans will be keeping an eye on the series to see what comes next. Especially so now that there’s a new opening theme on the way.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

Yasuhiro Kimura, Hideaya Takahashi, and Naokatsu Tsuda are directing the adaptation for David Production, and the voice cast for the series currently includes Kensho Ono as Giorno Giovanna, Yuichi Nakamura as Bruno Bucciarati, Daiki Yamashita as Narancia Ghirga, Junya Enoki as Pannacotta Fugo, Kousuke Toriumi as Guido Mista, Junichi Suwabe as Leone Abbacchio, and Sayaka Senbongi as Trish Una.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.