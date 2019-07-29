JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Fans React to Golden Wind’s Series Finale

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans have been waiting for the final episodes of Golden Wind to air, and now that they have, there’s a bittersweet feeling in the air as fans both want to celebrate the series coming to an admirable conclusion but also realize that it might be awhile before the next iteration of the series gets an anime adaptation. Regardless, fans have been showering the finale with noting but praise for this Golden Experience.

Now that Episodes 38 and 39 have finally aired with a one-hour finale special, fans took to Twitter to immediately show their support for David Production following its airing.

The finale came with a ton of fan service. From the surprising update to the opening theme for the finale, the way it brought particular manga panels to life, Diavolo’s fate, the Rolling Stones, and plenty more things fans of the original Golden Wind run in the manga have been waiting to see come to life through anime for quite some time.

Read on to see what fans are saying about JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind‘s series finale, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! If have yet to see the finale for yourself, however, tread lightly as there are quite a few spoilers about the final events and images of the series.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind was the fifth and now concluded part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

