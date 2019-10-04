JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Toonami Start Date Announced

The journey of Giorno Giovanna and his crew of gangster Stand wielders may be over, but the quest will begin anew for fans who have yet to experience the English Dub beginning on Toonami beginning this month! JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth season of the insanely popular anime franchise, taking a look at the son of series antagonist, Dio Brando, and his Stand Golden Wind as he attempts to control the Passione mob in the sprawling country of Italy. While the original Japanese version may have completed its run, Toonami will be releasing the dubbed version earlier than expected as announced during New York Comic Con!

Viz Media tweeted out the news from their Official Twitter Account, promising that Giorno, Bucciarati, and the rest of the gang will be hitting North America in style via Cartoon Network’s Toonami programming block starting on October 26th:

Videos by ComicBook.com

DI MOLTO! JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is coming to #Toonami on October 26th! pic.twitter.com/E0DBDLAWSX — VIZ @ Seis Manos & NYCC19 👊 (@VIZMedia) October 4, 2019

The Golden Wind will be in good company as Toonami has been on a tear recently, releasing several recent popular anime franchises such as Dr. Stone, Fire Force, and Demon Slayer to name a few. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has had its previous seasons released on the Cartoon Network programming block, and Toonami continues to be one of the best ways for anime fans in North America to experience some of the best new anime around.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind begins with the introduction of Giorno Giovanna, a fifteen year old attempting to survive in the crime ridden streets of this fictional Italy. Making his way through life by pulling scams and picking pocket, Giorno discovers that he has a Stand called Golden Wind that has not only the power to throw out rapid haymakers at opponents, but also create life within inanimate objects.

The son of Dio Brando finds himself attempting to overtake an Italian mob named Passione in order to create a better world, but finds himself on a journey in an attempt to discover the identity of the mafia’s boss and what is the best way to take him down once and for all. While Golden Wind may be the latest anime spawned from the series, fans are crossing their fingers that it won’t be the last as several manga installments, such as Stone Ocean and Cannonball Run, followed it.

Will you be watching JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind on Toonami? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and currently airing part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.