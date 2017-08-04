This JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cat Costume Is Pretty Perfect for Halloween

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's season following the battle against Dio Brando in Stardust Crusaders focused on the sleepy town of Morioh and the war against the serial killer known as Yoshikage Kira, and now just in time for Halloween, you can dress us your feline as the wielder of the Stand known as Killer Queen. With Kira stating that he simply wanted a "quiet life", while simultaneously preying upon the young women of Morioh while taking their hands as trophies to do with as he wished, it proved to be one of the most difficult battles against an enemy that a Joestar has ever faced!

Kira's Killer Queen had a number of powers that far and away made it one of the most dangerous Stands that ever appeared in the franchise of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, able to detonate any target it deemed fit by touching it. With this Stand, Kira is able to easily live his life problem free as he is able to detonate his victims, leaving behind no evidence of the lives that he has taken. Luckily, Josuke and his friends within Morioh are able to eventually defeat Kira, but at some heavy costs along the way!

Twitter User Karsmilk shared this unique cat costume that perfectly captures the aesthetic of Yoshikage Kira by taking his tie and slapping it onto your cat of choice just in time for Halloween, giving your feline a perfect JoJo's Bizarre Adventure aesthetic in order to ring in the spooky season:s

this is so cute 😭 pic.twitter.com/5vMka7Q9nR — lin 🎃 (@karsmilk) October 19, 2020

As mentioned earlier, Kira was ultimately defeated at the tail end of the fourth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, with his body dying and his soul being ripped asunder following the crime he committed within Morioh. Don't expect Yoshikage to come back in the future, as he doesn't have the benefit of vampiric abilities running through his system like Dio Brando, whose legacy has continued to move forward in the series following his demise in Stardust Crusaders. Regardless, Kira remains one of the most powerful and disturbing villains of the Joestar franchise by Hirohiko Araki!

