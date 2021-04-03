JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: How To Stream The "Biggest Event of the Franchise"

✖

On April 4th, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure will be debuting an event that is being touted as the "biggest of the franchise" with Joestar The Inherited Soul, and fans in the West will have the opportunity to watch alongside fans in the East as the event will be streaming around the world. With many believing that this upcoming event will confirm the sixth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure in Stone Ocean, there will definitely be more than a few anime fans that are tuning in to witness the future announcements when it comes to Hirohiko Araki's popular anime franchise.

Unfortunately for those looking to stream the upcoming Joestar The Inherited Soul event, this is not a free event, as fans are asked to pay $40 USD to watch the event take place live on April 4th. With the event itself set to clock in at around the two-and-a-half-hour mark, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has announced how fans can watch the event from their home base and what time zones the event will be debuting across the world. Though details about what exactly the anime will announce are still murky, fans are crossing their fingers that anime adaptations for Stone Ocean and Purple Haze Feedback will be announced as a part of the Inherited Soul event.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Official Twitter Account shared the details for how fans of the Joestars can buy tickets to the upcoming streaming event which has plans to throw some surprises to audiences that have been following the adventures of the Stand users for years:

One and Only Streaming event

“JOESTAR the Inherited Soul-“ ticket with ENG sub is now available!!! Link to the Streaming ticket with English subtitle is below so go check it out!

*check the streaming territory before purchasehttps://t.co/7Po75lq30l#jojo_anime pic.twitter.com/OOrSRZAc9D — TVアニメ『ジョジョの奇妙な冒険』公式 (@anime_jojo) March 28, 2021

The Stone Ocean, for those who might not be familiar with the story that could be season six of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, follows the daughter of the Stardust Crusader, Jotaro Kujo, who is attempting to clear her name from within a maximum-security prison while also surviving a plan put into action by the deceased villain known as Dio Brando.

Will you be watching Joestar The Inherited Soul live on April 4th? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.