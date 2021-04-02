JoJo's Bizarre Adventure May Be Planning Stone Ocean Project According to New Report

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is only a few days away from airing the "biggest event in the franchise's history" in "Joestar The Inherited Soul" and fans are left wondering what will be announced for the Joestar family during this streaming event, and it seems as if a registered trademark has emerged that might hint a Stone Ocean announcement is imminent. Following the conclusion of Golden Wind, fans of the Hirohiko Araki franchise have been waiting to see when the story of Jolyne Kujo will be brought to the small screen, more than likely animated by the creative minds at David Production.

The story of Stone Ocean, which many believe is the logical choice for the sixth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, follows the story of the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, the protagonist of Stardust Crusaders who also made appearances in Diamond Is Unbreakable and Golden Wind. With Jolyne being framed for a crime that she didn't commit, she finds herself roped into the world of Stands while in a maximum-security prison, attempting to clear her name while also battling against Stand users within the confines of the "Stone Ocean". This upcoming arc is definitely one of the strangest in the anime franchise, so fans are highly anticipating seeing how some of these characters and Stands are brought to life.

Twitter User Sticker Tricker did some digging when it comes to "Stone Ocean" trademarks, noting that it appears as if a party has been interested in making sure that the property is registered, which could tie to the upcoming Joestar The Inherited Soul event which is only a few days away:

“商標" means it's a registered trademark, so someone DID actually register that and it was approved. Whether or not someone can get a trademark actually approved just as a prank, we dunno. And It says it was filed on March 1st but renewed/updated on the 16th. — STICKER (@StickerTricker) April 1, 2021

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has only gained popularity with each season released, as more anime fans are dragged into the world of the Joestars, and while there are other possibilities for what will be announced at the upcoming event, including the likes of an anime adaptation for "Purple Haze Feedback", fans are crossing their fingers that the Joestar community will get confirmation that the Stone Ocean is on its way.

Do you think we'll receive a confirmation for the next season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure this weekend? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.