JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Composer Hints At Possible Steel Ball Run Reveal

It has been over two years since JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean released its final episodes, changing the anime universe forever. Creator Hirohiko Araki took the opportunity to jump from the modern day of Jolyne Cujoh to that of the late 1800s, imagining a brand new world fit to burst with riveting Stand battles. The Steel Ball Run is often considered to be one of the best arcs in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure history so it makes sense that many anime fans would be dying for word on whether the story of Johnny Joestar would be animated. Luckily, a long-time anime composer for the franchise might have spilled the beans on the Steel Ball Run’s arrival.

The Steel Ball Run first hit the scene in 2004, running until 2011 before coming to an end. Rather than focusing on a vampire attempting to take over the world, an Italian mob boss looking to ensure his power, or a jail-focused plan of revenge from a nefarious priest, Johnny’s story sees a cross-country horse race blazing its way across the United States. Whoever wins this horse race will have their wildest dreams come true with the main Joestar looking to walk once again. Joined by alternate iterations of classic JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure characters, the Stand battles of this series remain some of the series’ best.

The Joestar Composer Spills The Steel Ball Beans

Yugo Kanno has been a long time composer in the entertainment world in Japan, with quite a few major anime franchises under his belt. On top of being the composer for nearly all of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Kanno has also worked on beloved series including Sand Land, Detective Conan, Pluto, Cells At Work, and Mobile Suit: Gundam. The anime composer has been quite busy with a mystery project as of late, recently sharing on social media that he has just finished the recording, and fans are thinking that the Steel Ball Run might be in the works in the background.

On his social media account, Kanno confirmed that he had recently finished recording a staggering sixty new songs for an anime project. While not outright stating that it is for the Steel Ball Run, Yugo’s history with the franchise is leading many to believe that he is referring to the story of Johnny Joestar, Gyro Zeppeli, and Diego Brando. Here’s what the anime musician had to say, “Over 60 songs recorded with an orchestra over two days for a new anime.”

新作アニメ、２日間でオーケストラレコーディング60曲以上。

灰になりました。。 — 菅野祐悟 映画 REQUIEM〜ある作曲家の物語〜で長篇映画監督デビュー (@yugokanno) January 8, 2025

The Steel Ball Run Has Appeared in Motion Before

While Johnny Joestar and his fellow racers have never had their official anime adaptation, a certain video game did give them each the opportunity to shine. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven was something of an “Infinity War” for the franchise as it brought together all the Joestars from the different eras to fight against a super-powered Dio Brando. The Bandai Namco production gave voice to these characters and you might be surprised to see which actors helped bring them to life.

Johnny was voiced by Yuki Kaji, who anime fans might know for his roles as Shoto in My Hero Academia, Meliodas in The Seven Deadly Sins, and Eren Jaeger in Attack on Titan. For Gyro Zeppeli, the JoJo character was brought to life by Shinichiro Miko, who played the roles of Zamasu in Dragon Ball Super, Urahara in Bleach, and Team Rocket’s James in Pokemon. While these voice actors aren’t confirmed to be a part of a Steel Ball Run anime, they certainly have the experience when it comes to bringing the Joestars to life.

Want to stay updated on the long-awaited horse race? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.