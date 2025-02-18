JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Fans Think Creator is Teasing Joestar Crossover With New Chapter

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has found its stride in following different members of the Joestar bloodline with each new storyline. At present, the story known as The JOJOLands encompasses creator Hirohiko Araki’s time as Jodio and Dragona try their best to make sure both themselves and their mother are financially secure. In a wild twist, the latest chapter of The JOJOLands might have just brought back another Joestar, once again throwing fans for a loop and raising the question of what other surprises Araki might have in store. If nothing else, Jodio and Dragona’s story has had plenty of surprises for manga readers.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest manga chapter of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: The JOJOLands, chapter 23, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. Rather than focusing on Stand battles for this latest chapter, The JOJOLands’ latest installment is one that mostly focuses on a loan. The character who might just turn out to be the “big bad” of the series, Acca Howler, is attempting to dodge responsibility for his company’s shady dealings in relation to a bank loan granted to him by the Dolphin Bank. With Jodio and Dragona disguised as Dolphin Bank employees, the various characters find themselves on a boat to negotiate. In a shocking twist, manga readers were thrown for a loop when a group of familiar-looking sailors made an appearance.

David Productions

The JOJOLands x JoJolion

In several panels, The JOJOLands focuses on a group of sailors that look quite like Josuke Higashikata of JoJolion fame. While having the same name as the star of Diamond Is Unbreakable, the alternate reality take on this classic anime character is far different from his predecessor. While Araki did not specifically show Josuke arriving to meet Jodio and Dragona, the easter egg is one that clearly is an homage to The JOJOLands’ predecessor that ran for years in the manga’s pages.

JOJOLAND SPOILERS//



Araki is just teasing us atp 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/lvGkLGRRwy — ♡ Noelle ♡ (@EMPORIOSMOM) February 17, 2025

JoJo Crossovers

The JOJOLands hasn’t been shy about bringing back figures from the franchise’s past to run into Jodio and Dragona so far. The biggest example of this was the arrival of Kishibe Rohan, the supporting character who went from being a major part of Diamond Is Unbreakable to helming his own spin-off series. The latest Joestar siblings found themselves attempting to steal a priceless diamond from Rohan as the manga artist continued to search for new inspiration for his creative work. This introduction threw many for a loop and proved that Araki was more than willing to bring back past characters to the present.

When it comes to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s future, fans are waiting for the arrival of this year’s event known as “JOJO Day” for major announcements. Set to take place this April, the special day is one that many believe will confirm the franchise’s return to the screen. With it being years since the end of Stone Ocean, this JOJO Day has a lot riding on it as fans hope to see the Steel Ball Run finally receive an anime of its own.

