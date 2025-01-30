JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Real Life Fashion Show Honors One Of Anime’s Greatest Villains

It’s a tough act for any JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure villain to follow if they are trying to perform acts as evil as those of Dio Brando. The main antagonist of both Phantom Blood and Stardust Crusaders isn’t just considered one of the biggest banes to the Joestar bloodline, but is also considered one of the greatest anime villains of all time. While he might not get the same recognition as Dio, Yoshikage Kira is a clear runner-up to greatest JoJo villain of the anime franchise. In a wild turn of events, a real world fashion designer has created a runway outfit to honor the biggest villain of Diamond Is Unbreakable.

For those who might need a refresher or introduction to Kira, the serial killer was the main blight on the sleepy town known as Morioh. Having an affinity for claiming murdered women’s appendages, Yoshikage was trying to “live a normal life” with a Stand that made him one of the anime’s deadliest opponents. Killer Queen had countless abilities to help Kira accomplish his stomach-churning tasks but luckily, Josuke managed to take him down in Diamond Is Unbreakable’s conclusion. Sporting quite the aesthetic, it makes sense that a fashion designer would pick Kira to help create a new real world outfit.

Kira Hits The Runway

For the 2025 Doublet Fall/Winter Collection at Paris Fashion Week, designer Masayuki Ino created an outfit that is clearly attempting to recreate Yoshikage Kira’s outfit. In past interview, Ino had stated that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was their favorite manga, so it makes sense that Hirohiko Araki’s franchise would make an appearance in their work. Luckily, the upcoming “Villain” line also has a in-depth breakdown of the fashion project.

“Bend a plastic sheet and there will be a thin white line. The destruction creates tiny cracks where it’s bent. Such manufacturing “defects” are unforgivable evil. A bent sheet of plastic is a “villain” who must be eradicated. The villain gave a hint for a new kind of fabric. It made it possible to trap “functions” in the holes created by the defects. For instance, trapping insect repellents in them can save people from malaria. The villain gave us a new material. There are so many people with deep cracks in this world. They’re often misunderstood and rejected as being out of alignment. People enforce their righteousness on them and call them worthless. Their innate potentials are often ignored. What is this thing called righteousness? Righteous in the eyes of whom? There’s no need to submit to such imposition. When it’s bent, tiny cracks create spaces for new things to arise.”

Kira Returns In The Future….Sort Of

While Yoshikage Kira definitely died during the events of Diamond Is Unbreakable, Hirohiko Araki’s decision to introduce new universes to his anime franchise gave the villain a chance to make a comeback. Without diving into spoiler territory, a new version of Kira is introduced in the arc known as JoJolion, the eighth storyline of the franchise. While it might be some time before we see this arc animated, it is one of the wilder entries of the series.

Want to see what the future holds for the Joestars?