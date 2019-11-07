Kill La Kill Gets Its Own Stands In Stunning JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Crossover

While JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is strange in its own right, there are plenty of anime franchises out there that attempt to take the “crown” of strangest series around. One such contender comes in the form of the animated show, Kill la Kill, from Studio Trigger. The hard hitting, action packed anime follows Ryuko Matoi, a young girl attending a deadly serious academy who has to fight against her fellow students wearing a super powered outfit that sticks to her body and gives her a huge power boost. Now, one artist has decided to take one of the most popular “couples” from the Kill la Kill series and imagine if they were dropped into the world of Stands with this amazing crossover fan art.

Reddit User Sw4ahl shared this amazing art work from artist Jeetdoh that sees the meek best friend of Ryuko, Mako, as she joins the Joestar bloodline with a “Star Platinum” all her own in the form of Ira Gamgori, one of the elite students who threatened the Kill la Kill protagonist throughout most of the series:

Mako and Ira definitely had a “opposites attract” vibe going through Kill la Kill, though the end of the series threw viewers a curve ball with Ryuko and Mako expressing their feelings for one another with the latter asking the former on a date in the final episode.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.

Kill la Kill was the first original anime project from Trigger, a company formed by ex-Gainax employees Hiroyuki Imaishi and Masahiko Ohtsuka. It was directed by Imaishi and written Kazuki Nakashima, who had both worked together on Gainax’s Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann. The series follows Ryuko Matoi, a girl in search of her father’s killer. Left with one half of a giant pair of scissors, she transfers to Honnouji Academy, a school under the control of the student council and their president, the dominate Satsuki Kiryuin. What’s different about this academy however is that every student is equipped a Goku Uniform, a suit that gives its wearer superhuman abilities because of the “Life Fibers” sewed within.