JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Kira Joker Artwork Puts A Smile On Your Face

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable presented us with an antagonist who wasn’t attempting to take over the world or gain revenge against the Joestar bloodline, Yoshikage Kira was simply looking to live a quiet life where he could continue his hidden life of serial killing unabated. The villain of JoJo’s fourth season held a lot in common with WB’s Joker, looking to live life in a way that impacted those around him in quite the negative fashion. Now, one fan has crossed over the two villains in an amazing piece of fan art!

This Reddit User decided to share this amazing artwork that takes up markers to bring to life a Joker who happens to “live in a society of Morioh”, with this deadly version of Kira backed up by his deadly, explosive Stand that goes by the name of Killer Queen:

Diamond Is Unbreakable followed the lost son of Joseph Joestar, Josuke, who lived in the sleepy town of Morioh. As he struggled with a new world of Stands with his own Crazy Diamond, he began to unravel the mystery behind the killings that were taking place in his town, performed by Yoshikage Kira. Though Kira didn’t appear until well into the fourth season, his presence was felt by all the denizens of the city.

What more needs to be said about the Joker? With the famous antagonist hitting this year with one of the biggest blockbuster movies of 2019, Joaquin Phoenix’s portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime will go down as one of the greatest performances of a comic book character in live action. Whether the Joker will appear again as Joaquin Phoenix’s interpretation or with another actor filling the clown’s shoes is still up in the air, though rest assured that the famous Batman villain will be welcomed with open arms.

What do you think of this amazing crossover between JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Joker?

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.