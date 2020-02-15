JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Live Action Film Now On Home Video

Anime adaptations in live action films can sometimes be really fantastic. Most specifically, if you haven’t had the opportunity to watch the live action Rurouni Kenshin movies, they nearly do the impossible and improve upon the source material! Some other times however, cases such as Dragon Ball Evolution and Attack On Titan fail to hit the mark. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable Chapter 1 is a live action adaptation that one would think would be impossible to create, but for everything said about the film itself, the look of the characters and Stands is portrayed shockingly accurate! Now, you can watch this bizarre entry on home video!

Ironically enough, the Takashi Miike project decides to adapt a story that takes place half way through the franchise, with Diamond Is Unbreakable acting as the fourth season of the series. The movie, which does a fantastic job of recreating the look and feel of the sleepy town of Morioh, may be a tad difficult for fans unfamiliar with the series to follow, but brownie points have to be given for even attempting to adapt said material. While it seems as though a sequel to this film that would, of course, cover the final battle against Yoshikage Kira and his Stand, Killer Queen, probably isn’t in the cards, who is to say we won’t see other story lines one day adapted in a similar manner?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Viz Media shared the recent news that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable Chapter 1 is currently available to purchase on Blu-Ray and DVD, with the film attempting to document the first half of the fourth season of the Hirohiko Araki franchise:

Josuke Higashikata’s bizarre adventures are now in live action! 💎 The JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable Live-Action Movie is out now on Blu-ray/DVD! https://t.co/3FFzCx420r pic.twitter.com/6gNZAOsAXb — VIZ (@VIZMedia) February 15, 2020

Have you seen this live action adaptation of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure? Will you be checking it out now that it has hit home video? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.