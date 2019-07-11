Fans Are Using Mario Maker 2 To Show Their Love of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Super Mario Maker 2 gives fans the opportunity to create amazing worlds that can be played worldwide by fans of the popular franchise. Shocking to no one, many fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure have used their time to create levels that homage the anime franchise and have Mario exploring worlds that are filled with Stands or JoJo themes. We’ve managed to find a few examples of JoJo in the world of Mario Maker 2 and decided that who better to see these than our readers?

Twitter User JFreshSplat posted his level from Mario Maker 2 that is certainly “menacing” in its interpretation:

There are legitimately hundreds, if not thousands of levels that were created as a homage to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure in Mario Maker 2. The Nintendo Switch game allows for some serious creativity, not just with this anime franchise, but with any franchise that fans want to place a spotlight on and want Mario to conquer in his never ending quest to save the Princess and defeat Bowser.

The JoJo series is currently rounding out its fifth season of the anime, with Giorno and his Stand, Golden Wind, attempting to defeat the diabolical Diavolo and the Passione mob. While a sixth season has yet to be confirmed, it’s clear that the influence of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is continuing to grow across the world with the sheer amount of levels that can be found in Mario Maker 2. Perhaps one day we’ll see JoJo make an appearance on the Nintendo Switch.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.