New JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure OVA to Debut at Crunchyroll Expo

If you are in dire need of more JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, then you will want to get to San Jose ASAP. This week will see Crunchyroll Expo take over the city as anime fans from all over come to celebrate their favorite series. And yes, that means JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure will be showing up big with a very special premiere.

Recently, JoJo confirmed to fans it would be debuting an episode of its upcoming OVA series. Crunchyroll Expo will screen the first episode of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan which is titled “Millionaire Village”.

As for when the episode will go live, it is slated to screen on Friday, August 30. The episode will go live at 3:30 pm local time, so fans at the convention will want to plan well. There is no doubt the line to see the episode will be long, and there will only be so much space available.

We are so excited to premier ‘Fugoumura’, JoJo’s OVA at Crumchyroll expo!! Be the first to watch this episode outside of Japan✨Come to 220B on this Friday, 3:30 pm!! #jojo_anime #crunchyrollexpo https://t.co/HtWnFoOYCb — TVアニメ『ジョジョの奇妙な冒険』公式 (@anime_jojo) August 26, 2019

This release will mark the third episode of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan even if the third episode isn’t public just yet. The first two episodes are available to watch now as the second went live last year.

For those excited about the OVA series, you should know there are plans to make more episodes. David Productions will adapt two more volumes of the series. Episodes titled. “Confessional Room” and “The Run” will be released in Japan starting this December. There is no word currently on how the upcoming OVAs will be distributed to fans internationally, but many expect future JoJo home releases will contain the episodes.

Will you be one of the lucky fans checking out this JoJo premiere? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and most recent part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.