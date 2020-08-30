JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Trends After an Iconic Scene's Debut
When it comes to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, fans have certain scenes they are always eager to see. That is the case no matter the season, and Golden Wind came in strong with a number of high-quality scenes. Now, fans are geeking out hardcore since the dub adapted one such scene, and it happened to be the most awaited one of the season.
So you can probably guess what it is. If you have seen Golden Wind, there is one scene that fans continue mimicking to this day. Giorno's legacy seven-page MUDA scene is a true feat, and voice actor Phillip Reich accomplished it in the midst of a pandemic.
#JoJosBizarreAdventure THE SEVEN PAGE MUDA IS HERE AAAAAA pic.twitter.com/SCXFR9oMPZ— trish loves you!! ✿ (@trishunalovesu) August 30, 2020
Toonami aired the much-anticipated scene last night during its new episode of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Fans watched as Giorno took hold of victory after a grueling fight. But when his opponent tried to make a final counter, Giorno and his Stand absolutely slaughtered the man with a least a hundred punches.
You can check out the scene up above to make your own call on it. JoJo fans were quick to react to the dubbed adaptation, and the responses have been enthusiastic. Even Reich has been blown away by the love as the actor took to Twitter to thank fans for their support.
"Man, ya'll got me tearing up over here. This was the one moment of the show I wanted to get right for everyone and I'm just blown away by the response. Thank you all so much!"
What did you make of the dub's take on this iconic JoJo scene? Did Giorno get the justice he deserves? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Fingers Crossed
prevnext
I gotta be honest, I don’t think I’ve ever been more nervous in my life than waiting to hear how that sounded #7pagemuda #JoJosBizarreAdventure— Phillip Reich (@PhillMReich) August 30, 2020
Agreed
prevnext
The f-cking "WRRRYYYYYY" will always be the best part of the 7-page muda, both dub and sub— Kaleb (ካሌብ) I.A (@Kaleb_IA) August 30, 2020
Total Perfection
prevnext
THE 7 PAGE MUDA
WAS SO GOOD
BRILLIANT JOB @PhillMReich— Kellen Goff #BlackLivesMatter (@kellengoff) August 30, 2020
You Okay...?
prevnext
Alright let me stop thinking of the 7 page muda before I pass out— Giorno(Wholesome Arc,)Giovanna (@ultrainsinct399) August 30, 2020
Too Strong
prevnext
me watching the 7 page muda dub for the 800 billionth time to hear giorno wry HES SO POWERFUL MY KING IM WOOF WOOF— jojo ❀ (was @diosmethlab) (@diokandi) August 30, 2020
W-W-W-WRY
prevnext
7 Page Muda Dub was phenomenal, that Wry was outstanding— O C E A N M A N (@Oceaniz96) August 30, 2020
Dub Game Too Strong
prevnext
Holy f-ck the 7 page Muda "WRYYYY" in the dub is perfect— 𓆏 (@Sodaim_) August 30, 2020
A Perfect Score
prevnext
Damn. The English dub's 7 page Muda was really good. Philip Reich nailed the speed of the mudas. The only way he could've done it any better is by screaming a little bit louder. But overall, I think he absolutely nailed it.— Sora Nai (@Blank_Gaming_) August 30, 2020
Leggo
prevnext
THEY ABSOLUTELY KILLED THE 7 PAGE MUDA DUB ACTUALLY POPPED OFF LETS GOOOOOOOOOO— Nac | Drawing Tablet!! (@negative_nac) August 30, 2020
Truly Worthy
prev
I think it goes without saying that a man who can 7-page muda is a man who deserves 6 bullets and a gun nut as his 7 loyal protectors.
Excellent work, @PhillMReich. This is why we’re following your dream.— Sean Chiplock @ Path to Partner (@sonicmega) August 30, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.