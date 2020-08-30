JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Trends After an Iconic Scene's Debut

When it comes to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, fans have certain scenes they are always eager to see. That is the case no matter the season, and Golden Wind came in strong with a number of high-quality scenes. Now, fans are geeking out hardcore since the dub adapted one such scene, and it happened to be the most awaited one of the season.

So you can probably guess what it is. If you have seen Golden Wind, there is one scene that fans continue mimicking to this day. Giorno's legacy seven-page MUDA scene is a true feat, and voice actor Phillip Reich accomplished it in the midst of a pandemic.

#JoJosBizarreAdventure THE SEVEN PAGE MUDA IS HERE AAAAAA pic.twitter.com/SCXFR9oMPZ — trish loves you!! ✿ (@trishunalovesu) August 30, 2020

Toonami aired the much-anticipated scene last night during its new episode of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Fans watched as Giorno took hold of victory after a grueling fight. But when his opponent tried to make a final counter, Giorno and his Stand absolutely slaughtered the man with a least a hundred punches.

You can check out the scene up above to make your own call on it. JoJo fans were quick to react to the dubbed adaptation, and the responses have been enthusiastic. Even Reich has been blown away by the love as the actor took to Twitter to thank fans for their support.

"Man, ya'll got me tearing up over here. This was the one moment of the show I wanted to get right for everyone and I'm just blown away by the response. Thank you all so much!"

What did you make of the dub's take on this iconic JoJo scene? Did Giorno get the justice he deserves?