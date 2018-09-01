‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Part 5 Reveals New Promo For Guido

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans have been waiting for Part 5 of the series to get an official anime for years, and every new look at the upcoming adaptation makes the wait tougher to bear.

The latest character spot for the series (which began with Part 5’s lead Giorno) features the fan-favorite Guido Mista and his stand, Sex Pistols.

Promoting its release in October, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is releasing special character spots for its new main crew. This spot focuses on the gunslinger Guido, who joins the likes of Giorno, Leone, and Buciaratti in helping to protect the daughter of their former mafia’s boss.

Guido can be deadly with or without his stand. Like Leone introduced before, Guido’s Stand is named after the famous band, Sex Pistols. His Sex Pistols stand comes in the form of six tiny entities who live in Guido’s revolver. They help Mista control the trajectory of his bullets by riding on top of them, meaning that it’s rare for him to miss a target.

They can survive a fair distance away from Guido, and can even rely on their own deductive skills and intelligence in a pinch. It makes Guido a formidable opponent, and soon fans will see for themselves just how capable Guido is in a fight when the series premieres in full later this Fall.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside.

Yasuhiro Kimura, Hideaya Takahashi, and Naokatsu Tsuda will direct the adaptation for David Production, and the voice cast for the series currently includes Kensho Ono as Giorno Giovanna, Yuichi Nakamura as Bruno Bucciarati, Daiki Yamashita as Narancia Ghirga, Junya Enoki as Pannacotta Fugo, Kousuke Toriumi as Guido Mista, and Junichi Suwabe as Leone Abbacchio.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.