‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Part 5 Shares Narancia Character Promo

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is set to premiere in just under a few weeks, and now the series has revealed a fuller look at one of the main characters, Narancia Ghirga.

Following character promos highlighting Giorno Giovanna, Leone Abacchio, Guido Mista, and Pannacotta Fugo, the new promo highlights Narancia Ghirga, one of the members of Bucciarati’s Gang. Voiced by Daiki Yamshita in the anime, the promo for Ghirga shows off his fierce personality along with his stand, Aerosmith.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ghirga’s Aerosmith is a Stand that takes the form of a miniature fighter plane that takes foes by surprise because it comes equipped with an unexpected heavy arsenal. Fans can see it in the works in the promo as the Stand not only fires off multiple rounds from machine guns, but even drops off a powerful bomb before the promo ends as well.

Ghirga makes four of the main characters fully teased for the series, with fans waiting to see the final promo for more footage of Bruno Bucciarati, who plays just as much of a role in the series as the main character Giorno Giovanna. Fans are wondering what changes will be made due to licensing this time around as well, which is especially prominent given Stand names like “Aerosmith” and “Sex Pistols.”

But soon fans will see will see the full Bucciarati Gang for themselves when the anime premieres October 5. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside.

Yasuhiro Kimura, Hideaya Takahashi, and Naokatsu Tsuda will direct the adaptation for David Production, and the voice cast for the series currently includes Kensho Ono as Giorno Giovanna, Yuichi Nakamura as Bruno Bucciarati, Daiki Yamashita as Narancia Ghirga, Junya Enoki as Pannacotta Fugo, Kousuke Toriumi as Guido Mista, and Junichi Suwabe as Leone Abbacchio.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.