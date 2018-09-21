‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Part 5 Reveals New Bucciarati Promo

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure will soon be returning for its fifth series, Golden Wind, on October 5, and has been steadily releasing new character promos for the main gang in the series.

Now, after showing off everyone else, the series has revealed a character promo for the Bucciarati Gang’s namesake, Bruno Bucciarati, voiced by Yuichi Nakamura (Fairy Tail, The Irregular at Magic High School) in the anime.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following character promos highlighting Giorno Giovanna, Leone Abacchio, Guido Mista, Pannacotta Fugo, and Narancia Ghirga, the promo for Bruno Bucciarati comes fast and full of great visuals. He originally debuts as the main foe to the series’ protagonist, Giorno Giovanna, but soon joins Giovanna’s cause to help him rise through the ranks of the dangerous mafia Passione.

Bruno leads his own group within Passione, the Bucciarati Gang, which the series follows as they try and take down the Passione mafia from the inside. His Stand is Sticky Fingers (which is seen briefly in the promo), and it gives him the ability to create zippers on anything he touches with his Stands’ fists. This ability can be used to separate, unite, or even warp to entirely new locations. It makes him a strong opponent for Giorno early on, and an even more powerful ally as the series progresses.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The series is officially scheduled to premiere October 5 in Japan. Crunchyroll has already confirmed that they will stream the series as it releases in Japan.

Yasuhiro Kimura, Hideaya Takahashi, and Naokatsu Tsuda will direct the adaptation for David Production, and the voice cast for the series currently includes Kensho Ono as Giorno Giovanna, Yuichi Nakamura as Bruno Bucciarati, Daiki Yamashita as Narancia Ghirga, Junya Enoki as Pannacotta Fugo, Kousuke Toriumi as Guido Mista, and Junichi Suwabe as Leone Abbacchio.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.