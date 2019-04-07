‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Part 5 Debuts Trish’s Stand

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has taken its first steps into what seems to be the final arc of the Golden Wind season as Giorno and the Bucciarati Gang now have the goal of finding out the identity of Passione’s Boss and eliminating him. Things haven’t been easy as they have been attacked by the strongest hitmen yet, and with the attack of the seemingly invincible Notorious B.I.G., Trish was in her toughest challenge yet.

Thankfully, Trish was able to rise to this challenge as the previously teased reveal of her Stand has finally come to pass with the full reveal of Spice Girl, and her ability to make anything soft.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Notorious B.I.G. activated after the death of its user, it revealed its ability to instantly attack any fast moving objects. This left Trish in a bind as to how to fight it, and as she started to panic her Stand called out to her. Explaining that she had been with Trish ever since she was born, her Stand appears to have its own consciousness as it tells Trish about its abilities.

Dubbed “Spice Girl” (Spicy Lady in the English sub release due to licensing issues), Trish’s Stand has the ability to soften any surface she strikes. This makes objects into a putty or rubber like substance, and even B.I.G’s attacks were unable to pierce her when she activated this ability. Spice Girl coaches Trish through the fight against Notorious B.I.G., and Trish grows more confident in herself as the fight continues.

Thanks to her ingenuity, she manages to escape the crashing plane the Bucciarati Gang is on by softening the cockpit of the plane into a parachute. She then knocks B.I.G. into the sea, leaving it to constantly attack the speeding waves until the end of its immortal existence. With this new ability, Trish will be able to hold her own as she works with Bucciarati and the others to find her dad and take him out.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!