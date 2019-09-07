JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Producers Reveal Why It Made Changes To Parts Of Golden Wind

The fifth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure may be over, but that isn’t stopping new tidbits and revelations coming to light through the testimony of the season’s producers. Anime News Network recently sat down with producers Takamitsu Sueyoshi and Hiroyuki Omori to discuss why changes were made to the story of Giorno Giovanna, the son of Dio Brando, and his group of Stand using friends in the tale of Golden Wind. While a sixth season has yet to be confirmed, an upcoming OVA titled Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan that follows one of the supporting players of Diamond Is Unbreakable bodes well for the popular franchise.

The anime outlet dove right in by inquiring about the changes made to the series, specifically the addition of the character Fugo’s backstory in episode 12, and other scenes not spotlighted in the manga. Sueyoshi got the ball rolling with his response:

“For the details about how those anime-original elements were chosen, I will leave it to Omori-san, but in the case of Fugo, he was the one character whose past was never described in the original manga. So in developing the anime’s scenario, that was one of the big challenges we knew we had to tackle. We talked at length with the scenario writer about how we would like to approach telling Fugo’s backstory, and then we brought our finished proposal to Araki-sensei. We thought it was very important to detail Fugo’s past for this version of the story, so we worked hard on it.”

Not to be outdone, Omori also added his thoughts to the mix, discussing the dichotomy between the story telling of the anime and the essential need to maintain the original message and tone of the manga from which it was based:

“In terms of our general approach to creating original elements for animation, they have to be something that will enhance the work’s appeal. Even though these elements are new, they must never step away from the intent of the original work. That’s the angle we work hardest on, always thinking about how the audience will feel about the story.”

Fugo himself took something of a back seat in the story, due a lot to the sheer strength of his Stand Purple Haze, eventually being the only member of Giorno’s crew who didn’t take up arms against the boss of the Passione mob, Diavolo. Mileage may vary as to whether or not the anime was better than the manga, but fans can’t deny that the producers managed to create an amazing interpretation of the world of Golden Wind!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and most recent part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.