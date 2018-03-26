Two WWE Stars Just Recreated An Iconic ‘JoJo’ Scene

One of the biggest in-jokes in the anime and manga fandoms is “Is that a JoJo reference?” as one of the most prolific series, Hirohiko Araki’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, is often referenced by many other series and creators.

But the JoJo fandom just reached one of the coolest, and most surprising places: the WWE. One of its biggest contenders in the Women’s Division, Asuka, just made a JoJo reference on Instagram.

ドドドドド‼️ A post shared by WWEAsuka (@wwe_asuka) on Mar 25, 2018 at 3:02am PDT

Inspired by fan-art shared by MADTRILLIANY, Asuka made a reference to the pose she and competitor Charlotte Flair with an iconic scene from the third entry of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders. In this scene, the main character Jotaro Kujo is gearing up for the final standoff with the series’ main villain, Dio. Asuka even went the extra mile and referenced its famous sound effect kanji in her caption.

Asuka most likely finds herself in the same type of perilous situation. After winning the the very first Women’s Royal Rumble, she declared that she would use her right to a title match against Charlotte Flair, the SmackDown Women’s Champion. This is a highly anticipated bout as the two have never met in the ring before, a member of RAW challenging someone from its brand sibling, and Asuka is currently defending a long-running winning streak.

Both women are set to face-off during WWE‘s Wrestlemania 34, which is set to beging April 8 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Wrestlemania is the biggest wrestling event of the year for fans, and Asuka just roped in anime fans to the fold as well.

For those unfamiliar with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, the series was originally created by Hirohiko Araki. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series was first published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 121 volumes.

The series has sold over 100 million copies and is the best-selling manga series in history and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that began in 2012 and has run for over 100 episodes and spans the first four major arcs of the series.