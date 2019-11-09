JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Fans Spot Hilarious Connection with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Newest Character

Hirohiko Araki’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is one of the longest running, and most popular action anime and manga franchises running to this day, and one of the fun inside jokes among fans is noticing how other franchises coincidentally make a shout out to the series. The “Is that a JoJo reference?” question has become a full-on meme at this point as spotting a new reference seems to get more fun with each reveal, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is certainly no stranger to this kind of attention as the latest DLC fighter has sparked comparison conversations once more.

The newest DLC addition to the game, Terry Bogard from the Fatal Fury fighting game series, is drawing some hilarious connections as fans have noted how Terry’s pointing pose is reminiscent of Jotaro Kujo’s now famous point from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders.

Boosted from a viral image crafted by @SSBU_Dark_Matt on Twitter, which sees Terry standing alongside his “Stand” Dark Samus, Terry Bogard has gotten some attention as his pointing taunt could very well be a JoJo reference. While this seems unlikely given how Terry has had this pose from his very first video game outing, there’s noting stating it isn’t an outright reference either.

If this isn’t a concrete reference, it’s still just a fun coincidence between the two franchises. At the very least, there are already strong contenders displaying their full JoJo with Princess Zelda and Banjo and Kazooie keeping the JoJo love strong.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is currently available for the Nintendo Switch and its lighter kin, the Nintendo Switch Lite. There is still another unannounced DLC fighter left to join the game beyond Terry Bogard as part of the Fighters Pass DLC bundle, but it has yet to be revealed who the last fighter will be. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo’s fighting game right here.

As for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, the series was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.