JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Reveals Golden Wind Requiem

Listen, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure truly does live up to its name in that it creates some of the most bizarre characters, fights, and environments that we’ve ever seen in an anime. To lay out what is happening in the series right now, a turtle has been taken over by former series regular Polnareff as they attempt to stop his berserk “Stand” from mutating the bodies of creatures and people whose minds have been swapped. Meanwhile, the series’ antagonist, Diavolo, is using his “King Crimson” Stand to gain a magical arrow that he believes will make him king of the world. Luckily, Giorno Giovanna has other plans in mind.

In order to beat the split disorder personality suffering villain, Giorno has pierced himself with the extraterrestrial arrow that gives regular people “Stands” and can boost the powers of current Stands. After piercing himself, Giorno’s “Golden Wind” was changed from its regular form to “Golden Wind Requiem” that was able to bypass Diavolo’s time stopping abilities.

Now, we’ve been keeping up with the JoJo manga and know the full extent of Requiem’s powers, so rest assured anime viewers, you’re in for a treat as the final fight of the season continues. While Golden Wind’s original power gave it the ability to create organic beings/creatures from inorganic objects, as well as heal any wound and throw out some extremely damaging punches.

The current season will end on July 28th with an hour long season finale. While a sixth season has yet to be confirmed, the creators behind Golden Wind have told fans how they can support the series in order to ensure that “Stone Ocean” gets made. Regardless, the finale is sure to throw a number of curveballs toward viewers if it follows the manga to a tee, as most of the rest of this series has done.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.