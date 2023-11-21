JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Reveals Wonder of U, Toru Voice Actor

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is keeping busy these days. Not long ago, it was there Hirohiko Araki began work on The JoJoLands, and the anime is growing bigger by the day. With Stone Ocean finished, all eyes are on the future as JoJo has yet to adapt a number of its best characters. Some have been able to get the jump thanks to all the JoJo games out there, and now Wonder of U has been gifted such a fast pass.

The update comes courtesy of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R. The game, which debuted just over a year ago, is in the midst of bringing DLC to fans. Not long ago, it was shared Wonder of U would be joining the roster with Toru, and we've been given our first look at the characters animated.

Toru & Wonder of U – TRAILER



As you can see above, the promo brings Wonder of U to life in glorious color, and he looks downright slick in his detective gear. The same can be said for Toru as wewll. Rocking a purple afro, Toru looks like he was just ripped from Jojolion, and that has left fans buzzing online.

For those curious about the characters' voices, JoJo brought in legends to oversee the pair. Takayuki Sugo has been hired to voice Hashirama Senju from Naruto. Most recently, we've heard the character in Bleach as Yhwach as well as Zangetsu. And for fans back in the day, Wonder of U will share the same voice as Raizen of Yu Yu Hakusho.

As for Toru, the character will be voiced by Nobunga Shimazaki. He is known best for voices Baki Hanma as well as Yuno from Black Clover. The voice actor has also starred in One Piece and Parasyte. Now, Shimazaki can add JoJo's Bizarre Adventure to their resume. And perhaps one day, these actors will show up on the small screen when Jojolion gets adapted into an anime.

What do you think about this first look at Wonder of U? Will you be checking out this JoJo's Bizarre Adventure game?