‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Welcomes Spider-Man’s Stand in New Fan-Art

One of the most popular and memorable aspects of Hirohiko Araki’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure are the Stands, powerful entities that exist within each character that can be summoned to fight alongside them.

Fans often take it upon themselves to imagine how other characters would look with their own Stands, and one of the latest cool spin is on Marvel’s Peter Parker and his Stand “Spidahman.” You can check out the great art below.

Artist Jamel Simmons shared the above work to their Reddit page (which you can see more great fan-art at here) and it awesomely captures the spirit of Araki’s series because not only is Parker dressed in some fancy, yet odd clothing (complete with his name on his pants), but the “JoJo” pose just fits.

There’s already a Japanese version of the Spider-Man out there in the comic book canon, but there’s plenty of room for a fun version of Peter Parker like this. Now it’s just a matter of figuring out what his Stand’s ability would be. Would it be Spider-Sense? The web slinging?

Perhaps a JoJo’s inspired Peter Parker has a chance to show up in the Spider-Man franchise officially someday. If it does, it will most likely be a part of the dimension hopping, Spider-Verse film franchise (which has just won a Golden Globe for Best Animated Film). Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman with a screenplay by Phil Lord, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has cemented itself as the best reviewed Spider-Man film ever. ComicBook.com’s Chris Killian had this to say about the film in our review:

“Overall, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse isn’t just a fun movie; it’s one of the best Spider-Man movies you’re likely to ever see. Spider-Man 2 from the Sam Raimi days has long been my favorite Spider-Man movie, but I think it’s finally been been moved to second place — though I’m going to have to watch Spider-Verse at least four or five more times to be sure.” You can check out our full review here.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.

The most current run of the series, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, premiered on October 5 and can be found streaming on Crunchyroll. It follows follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside.